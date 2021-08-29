StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 71.0% in August

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 29th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 133,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

