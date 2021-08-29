Stenprop (LON:STP) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.00

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 18742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £508.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.85.

Get Stenprop alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider James Beaumont sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £20,013.86 ($26,148.24).

Stenprop Company Profile (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.