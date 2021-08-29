Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Stepan has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NYSE SCL opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56. Stepan has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stepan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

