Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STL opened at $23.44 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

