Stifel Nicolaus Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

Elastic stock opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

