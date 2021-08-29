Streamit Coin (STREAM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $59,412.10 and approximately $17.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

