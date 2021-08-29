Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,421.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 38,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,654 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.04 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

