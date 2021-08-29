Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,135 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $79.63 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

