Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 196,154 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 196,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SLM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in SLM by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SLM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.