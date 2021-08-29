Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

