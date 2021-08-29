Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 83,415 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.39 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $831.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

