Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.60

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $199.60 and last traded at $198.80, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

