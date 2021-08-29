Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SNIIU)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II’s (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of SNIIU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

