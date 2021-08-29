Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $28.78. Support.com shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 606,522 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Support.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

