Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post sales of $553.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.87 million to $559.15 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $496.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of SGRY traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. 225,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,214. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.2% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 105,562.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.