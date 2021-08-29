Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

