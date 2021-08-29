Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.51.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
