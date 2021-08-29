Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

