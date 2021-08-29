Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 641,420 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,420 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises about 15.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $642,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 412.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 44.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

ESTC stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.31. 773,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

