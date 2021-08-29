Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $182.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.