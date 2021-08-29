Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.52. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. 3,358,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

