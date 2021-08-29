Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

