Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

