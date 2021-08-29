T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $222.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

