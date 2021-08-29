Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.