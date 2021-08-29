Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $524.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $48,059.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

