Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. 587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

The stock has a market cap of $756.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

