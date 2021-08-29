Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,959 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 24.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 17.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.69. The company had a trading volume of 473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $208.19 and a 52 week high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

