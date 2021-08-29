Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $30.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $30,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $124.22. 3,315,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

