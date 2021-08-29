Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 83,947 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,947 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.41. 691,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,191. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

