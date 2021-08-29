Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,981 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,981 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $51,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,968. The company has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

