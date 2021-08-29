Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 538,777 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in eBay were worth $39,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,486,000 after buying an additional 816,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $76.41. 5,093,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

