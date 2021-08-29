Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 538,777 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in eBay were worth $39,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,486,000 after buying an additional 816,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. 5,093,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

