Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.526 per share on Monday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.
Shares of TTNDY opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.
