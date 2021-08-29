Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.526 per share on Monday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Shares of TTNDY opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.