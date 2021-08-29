Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

