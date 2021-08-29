Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 714,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.