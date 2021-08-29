Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires Shares of 24,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

NASDAQ:RTPY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,339. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

