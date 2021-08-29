Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 4,510 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Freed Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after purchasing an additional 697,311 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 249,213 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 238,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

