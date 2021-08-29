Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,325,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

