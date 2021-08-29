Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.63.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

