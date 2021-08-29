Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 328,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,303. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

