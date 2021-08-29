Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,890.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

