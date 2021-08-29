The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.69 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $7.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.67. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB decreased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.19.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$79.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

