The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 1,090,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,045. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

