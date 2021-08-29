The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity restated a na rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.35. The firm has a market cap of C$96.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8812355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

