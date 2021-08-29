The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $206.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

