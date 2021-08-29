The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by Cowen to Underperform

Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $825.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,048.81.

NYSE:SAM opened at $585.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $805.61. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $562.11 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,023,250 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

