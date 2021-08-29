The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.41.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.84 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,214,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

