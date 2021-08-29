The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $182.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CLX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $164.86. 735,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $200,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

