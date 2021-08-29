The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

The Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. The Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of EL opened at $340.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.83. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $341.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

