The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FDVA remained flat at $$12.66 during trading on Friday. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

